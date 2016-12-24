The Joys Of Being Natural: US Court Rules It Legal To Deny Employment To People With Dreadlocks

Court Of Appeals Rules Dreadlock Discrimination Legal

A US Court has made the determination that firing or even refusing to hire candidates with dreadlocks is perfectly legal.

The ruling in favor of the blatantly discriminatory hiring practice came in response to a suit from an Alabama woman who was fired after a pre-hiring discussion in which her dreadlocks were specifically addressed as a concern.

Via NBC:

The lawsuit was filed by the EEOC on behalf of Chastity Jones, whose job offer was rescinded by Catastrophe Management Solutions, located in Mobile, Alabama. According to the case file, Jeannie Wilson, a human resources manager for CMS, commented on Jones’ dreadlocks during a private hiring meeting to discuss scheduling conflicts, telling Jones, “they tend to get messy, although I’m not saying yours are, but you know what I’m talking about.” Wilson told Jones that CMS would not bring Jones on board with dreadlocks, terminating the job offer. In their suit, the EEOC claimed that this was a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964’s Title VII, arguing that dreadlocks are a “racial characteristic” that have been historically used to stereotype African-Americans as “not team players” and as unfit for the workplace. Therefore, claiming that dreadlocks do not fit a grooming policy is based on these stereotypes and inherently discriminatory, as dreadlocks are a hairstyle “physiologically and culturally associated” with African-Americans. The court of appeals disagreed, ruling that CMS’s “race-neutral grooming policy” was not discriminatory as hairstyles, while “culturally associated with race,” are not “immutable physical characteristics.” In essence, traits in a person’s appearance that are tied to their culture but are otherwise changeable are not protected and can be used to deny job offers.

SMH! Ridiculous. With all these men and women out her FINALLY embracing their natural hair and foregoing chemical straightening and so on…rulings like these come about and make people second guess taking pride in the hair they were naturally given.

