Trump-Owned Vineyard Seeks Approval To Grant Visas And Hire Foreign Workers

Trump Vineyard Seeks Visas For Foreign Workers

Apparently, Donald Trump only takes issue with foreigners and immigrants when they can’t personally make him any money.

The Chester Cheeto-in-Chief has long been known to have a problem with “foreigners” and is planning to restrict Visas once he’s sworn in…but one of his “yugely successful” companies is looking specifically to grant visas for foreign workers. A Trump Vineyard in Virginia wants immigrant workers to come help tend the grapes and make the wines.

Washington Post:

Federal ethics experts for former Democratic and Republican administrations warned Thursday that President-elect Donald Trump is creating a major conflict of interest by allowing his Virginia vineyard to seek special temporary visas for foreign workers. Trump, who is president of the Charlottesville vineyard that applied this month for H2 visas for six foreign workers, will soon run the U.S. government, which determines whether to grant those visas. “This is a powerful example of why Donald Trump needs to make a definitive break, not just with his operational interests but his ownership interests, by appointing an independent trustee to liquidate all that,” said Norm Eisen, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution who was chief White House ethics lawyer for President Obama from 2009 to 2011. He called the situation “a classic conflict of interest.”

Gee, you think?? SMH. Trump just does whatever he wants, however he wants, huh?

