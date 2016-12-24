Exclusive: Stevie J: I Don’t Care If Joseline Says She’s Clean– I Still Want Baby’s Poop Drug Tested!!

Stevie J & Joseline In Legal Battle Over Unborn Baby Bonnie

Stevie J said he doesn’t care if his ex Joseline produced paperwork showing she’s been drug-free during her pregnancy, he still wants a court order to drug test their baby girl.

Stevie filed court docs this week saying he didn’t ask for the drug test to embarrass Joseline, but he is simply a caring dad with a soon to be baby mama with a history of drug abuse. He also reiterated his claims that his ex-lover had abused drugs and alcohol – specifically cocaine – throughout her pregnancy.

“Respondent has verifiable concerns regarding the health and well-being of the minor child/fetus, which has been articulated in three pleadings and his arguments before the court…” Stevie said in his motion papers, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

Earlier this week, Joseline filed court docs with tests that show she hasn’t done drugs during her pregnancy. She said she’d also have the baby drug tested voluntarily as soon as she’s born next month. But Stevie said her drug tests weren’t conducted by certified by a licensed medical professional, and her medical team doesn’t have the capability to drug test the baby.

“Respondent believes that it is in the best interest of the minor child to determine if she has been exposed to such illegal drugs while in utero,” Stevie wrote in court docs. “Such testing administered by a licensed medical professional is essential to make such determination as to the exposure or ingestion thereof by the minor child.”

Specifically, Stevie wants the baby’s poop tested because the baby’s waste will show whether the tot was exposed to cocaine while inside Joseline’s womb.

A judge has yet to rule on Stevie’s plea for a court order to drug test the baby.

WENN