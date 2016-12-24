Azzhole Millionaire Martin Shkreli Buys Rights To Lil Wayne’s Carter V Album

Martin Shkreli Purchases “Tha Carter V”

Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO and generally awful person Martin Shkreli, best known for raising prices on a drug used for HIV and cancer treatment from $13.50 to $750 per pill, is making even more enemies this Christmas Eve.

Shkreli, also famous for purchasing Wu Tang’s secret million dollar album and locking it in a vault for no one to ever hear, took to Twitter and Periscope last night to reveal he made yet another hotly anticipated hip-hop purchase.

Am I about to buy another legendary rap album no one has? Yes, why yes, I am. — Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) December 22, 2016

My new rap purchase, which may go through today, makes the Wu Tang purchase look like peanuts. — Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) December 23, 2016

And when he finally revealed his new acquisition, he shocked users by revealing that he had somehow purchased Lil Wayne’s much-awaited “Tha Carter V” album. Shkreli even played a song he claims is off the double disk, and was written about him.

Take a listen:

#MartinShrekli claims he has acquired the rights to the unreleased #LilWayne album "Tha Carter 5" and plays a snippet of the album in this video. However, #Birdman adamantly denies #Shrekli's possession of the album. A video posted by FRANK151 (@frank151) on Dec 23, 2016 at 8:34pm PST

Both Birdman and Wayne say they definitely did NOT sell any tracks or rights to this man…so how he got his hands on the track is completely beyond them. According to TMZ:

A source close to Wayne says this is the real McCoy. We suspect Shkreli’s about to have even more legal trouble — in the form of a lawsuit from Cash Money or Universal Music Group. A source close to Wayne tells TMZ … his camp is doing an internal investigation to find out if someone passed the song to Shkreli. As we’ve reported, Birdman says he doesn’t have a copy of “Tha Carter V” … and insists it’s been in Weezy’s hands all along.

So how did this miserable millionaire get his hands on unreleased Wayne tracks? Only time will tell.

We’re just wondering if he plans to leak his purchase…but given this guy’s track record of trolling, we won’t hold our breath.