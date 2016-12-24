Get Well: Star Wars’ “Princess Leia” Carrie Fisher Has A Massive Heart Attack Aboard L.A. Flight

TMZ is reporting that Star Wars’ beloved Carrie Fisher aka “Princess Leia” suffered a major heart attack while aboard United flight.

Our sources say Carrie was on a United flight from London to LAX when she went into cardiac arrest. People on board were administering CPR. United Airlines says its crew reported Carrie as “unresponsive” when they landed.

We’re told the emergency occurred 15 minutes before the plane landed in L.A. A flight attendant asked if there were any medical personnel on board and an EMT who was sitting in the back of the plane came up to first class and administered life-saving measures.

Witnesses at LAX tell us Carrie’s eyes were closed and she appeared unconscious as EMTs rushed her through the terminal. She had an oxygen mask on her face.