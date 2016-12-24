Coupled Up For A Cause: Pharrell Williams And Wife Helen, Derek Fisher And Gloria Govan Feed The Homeless

Gloria Govan And Derek Fisher Share Their Love At Los Angeles Mission Christmas Dinner

‘Tis the season to be jolly! Gloria Govan and Derek Fisher and their blended family generously spent Friday afternoon serving meals to the homeless at the Los Angeles Mission Christmas Celebration.

They weren’t the only famous couples doing good either. Pharrell Williams and his pregnant wife Helen were also on hand, along with his parents.

