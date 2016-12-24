Ayo, Technology: Weirdo “Robosexual” Says She Wants To Marry Her Electronic Bae

French Woman Wants To Marry And Have Sex With Her Robot Boyfriend

Listen, nowadays, there is a new weird kink or fetish that people want to normalize. But regardless of how socially progressive they would like the world to be, some s#!t is, and always will be, weird as f**k.

Enter Lilly, a French woman who is madly in love with “Inmmovator”, her 3-D-printed, humanoid robot, live-in boyfriend.

According to NewsAU, the two have been a “couple” for over a year and Lilly never wants to touch another flesh-coverd peen for the rest of her life…

“I’m really and totally happy,” she told news.com.au over email in her tentative English. “Our relationship will get better and better as technology evolves.” The “proud robosexual” said she always loved the voices of robots as a child but realised at 19 she was sexually attracted to them as well. Physical relationships with other men confirmed the matter. “I’m really and only attracted by the robots,” she said. “My only two relationships with men have confirmed my love orientation, because I dislike really physical contact with human flesh.”

Lilly refused to acknowledge whether she’s jumping her iBae’s robo-bones, but says she wants to become a roboticist to help make robot sex a real possibility.

Somebody come download a new brain into this dizzy broad.

