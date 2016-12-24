MadGalRihRih: Is Rihanna Upset About Drake And JLo Coupling Up?

Rihanna Upset Drake And Jennifer Lopez Are Together

Poor Ting! It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s relationship has been blossoming but as you probably may expect, not everybody is thrilled about it.

According to U.K. Sun reports:

A source revealed: “Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item. “They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten. “The age gap doesn’t bother them. “They have fun together and that’s all that matters.

SMH… That much is obvious. And it’s well known that JLo is a cougar so we’re not surprised that a 17 year age gap doesn’t faze her.

Here’s the part we’d be worried about if we were Drake:

“People in Rihanna’s circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing. “Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together. “Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised.”

Damn JLo don’t GAF… Well RihRih, you could always date Diddy. Pretty sure that would go over super well with Jenny from the Block and Drake.

WENN