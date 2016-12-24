Celebrity Cribs: See How Ex-NBA Baller Sam Cassell Lives In This Luxurious $3.5 Million Texas Mansion

An Inside Look At EX-NBA Player Sam Cassell’s $3.5 Million Texas Mansion

There have been a LOT of jokes told about former NBA point guard Sam Cassell’s…unique physical structure. But he ultimately has the last laugh because he lives like a king surrounded by marble and wood in his $3.5 million Fresno, Texas home.

Or at least he used to…

The retired hooper is now selling the home according to Realtor and who ever has the cash to take it off his hands is getting one helluva steal. This place looks like it should cost WAY more.

Flip the page to peep.

Image via Realtor