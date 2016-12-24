Dreaming Of A Swirl Christmas: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Couple Up With The Kids For The Holidays

Back To Blac: Rob Kardashian Cuddles Up With Angela Renee And Dream On Snapchat

If you needed evidence that Rob and Chyna are back like cooked crack look no further. Friday night Chyna shared a happily reunited photo of the pair on her snapchat, along with numerous images of the couple’s crib, decked out with decorations and gifts.

A video posted by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Dec 23, 2016 at 11:04pm PST

And of course there were plenty of shots of the kiddos — King Cairo and baby Dream.

Hit the flip for more

SnapChat