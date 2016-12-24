Trump Advisor Says Michelle Obama Should “Go Back To Being A Man” And “Return To The Caves Of Zimbabwe”

Former Trump Advisor Calls Michelle Obama A “Gorilla”

Folks are getting bold with their mouths out here in Trump’s America.

Carl Paladino, an honorary co-chair of Trump’s New York campaign, was interviewed by local Buffalo newspaper Artvoice for an end-of-the-year feature on their hopes for 2017.

Paldino’s hopes? Just a nonsensical string of racist insults toward Michelle Obama. Via USA Today:

In response to a question about who should “go away,” Paladino suggested the first lady should “return to being a male” and move to an African cave. “I’d like (Michelle Obama) to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla,” Paladino responded, according to Artvoice. Paladino’s remarks drew a near-immediate backlash from officials and many social-media users in western New York, some of whom called on him to give up his school board seat. Instead, Paladino doubled down, claiming the remarks were meant to be humorous and had “nothing to do with race” despite the references to the African country and Michelle Obama, an African-American. “And yes, it’s about a little deprecating humor which America lost for a long time,” Paladino said of his Artvoice response. “Merry Christmas and tough luck if you don’t like my answer.”

Seriously?? Since this is how Trump and his cronies think, tt may prove to be a rough four years on the horizon…

Vogue/Getty/AP/Splash/WENN