Congratulations! Lebron James Hand-Delivers $1.3 Million To Family Who Won “The Wall”

LeBron James Brings $1.3 Million To Family Who Won NBC’s “The Wall”

Some of you may not have heard, but LeBron James is the executive producer of NBC’s new game show “The Wall”.

While the show doesn’t premiere until January 2, LBJ posted an Instagram video of himself delivering the grand prize of $1.3 million in CASH to the winning family.

Suffice to say, they were pretty excited…

Christmas is the season for giving. Ever seen $1.3 million in cash hand delivered to an amazing family? Merry Christmas everyone! #TheWallonNBC #StriveForGreatness #RWTW A video posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

It’s good to see black folks winning outchea.

