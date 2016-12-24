Is This Zoe Kravitz’s New Vanilla King?

Zoe Kravitz Has A New Actor Boyfriend… And Yes He’s White

It’s no secret that Zoe Kravitz kinda has a type… So we guess it should come as no surprise that after dating Twin Shadow for a while Zoe is back on her white actor kick. She’s dated co-star Michael Fassbender in the past as well as “Gossip Girl” actor Penn Badgely and was photographed in Miami this week with “Nocturnal Animals” actor Karl Glusman.

Hey it’s cuffing season, can you really blame her?

