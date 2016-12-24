Is This Zoe Kravitz’s New Vanilla King?

- By Bossip Staff
Actor couple Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman get flirty as they take a swim and relax on the beach in Miami, Florida. KDNPIX Splashnews

It’s no secret that Zoe Kravitz kinda has a type… So we guess it should come as no surprise that after dating Twin Shadow for a while Zoe is back on her white actor kick. She’s dated co-star Michael Fassbender in the past as well as “Gossip Girl” actor Penn Badgely and was photographed in Miami this week with “Nocturnal Animals” actor Karl Glusman.

Hey it’s cuffing season, can you really blame her?

KDNPix/SplashNews

