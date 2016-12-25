Florida Crazies: 4 Men Kidnap Lyft Driver And Force Him Into 11-Hour Crime Spree

A Florida Lyft driver just had the scariest or most fun night of his life! According to WXYZ, the driver claimed he was forced to drive four men around Tampa hile they committed numerous crimes.

The driver, who wished to stay anonymous, says he picked up the criminals on East Diana Street around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday.The person in the front seat showed him a gun and said, “You’re working for us tonight.”

The driver told police he was forced to drive to at least 30 different locations for drug transactions and different retail thefts. At each stop, one of the criminals would always stay in the car with him.

He says the criminals were also smoking marijuana in his vehicle during the ordeal.

The driver says he drove approximately 350 miles with the criminals inside.