No Chill: Gilbert Arenas Drags Laura To Hell With This #MicahelKOreos Petty Post

Gilbert Arenas Trolls Laura Govan Again On Instagram

How much does Gilbert Arenas hate Laura Govan?

We previously reported the former NBA star was dissing his baby mama again after the court decided to cut Laura Govan’s monthly child support payments from $40k to jus $10k.

No Chill Gil has been claiming that he’s too broke to keep up with child support payments despite showing off his “gold-digger proof” cash on social media.

Gil must really enjoy trolling Laura because he posted this image on his Instagram:

About to fuck the emoji game up #singlefathersStandUP hide the money y'all them baby mommas are coming #gilemojis coming soon A photo posted by Gilbert Arenas (@no.chill.gil) on Dec 14, 2016 at 12:42pm PST

The baller later posted this image making fun of Laura’s education:

No Chill Gil is back right in time for the holidays for ANOTHER petty post aimed directly at Laura. The immature baller posted this picture just one day ago:

Since my baby momma child support went down… her #ig shoe game about to be lit #inreallife #designershoesONLY stepping out in my #michaelKoreos (she need some MILK)😂😂 they come in all flavors….I mean all colors 👌🏾😭#immatureLIFE A photo posted by Gilbert Arenas (@no.chill.gil) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:01pm PST

When will Gilbert grow the hell up?!