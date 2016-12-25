No Chill: Gilbert Arenas Drags Laura To Hell With This #MicahelKOreos Petty Post
Gilbert Arenas Trolls Laura Govan Again On Instagram
How much does Gilbert Arenas hate Laura Govan?
We previously reported the former NBA star was dissing his baby mama again after the court decided to cut Laura Govan’s monthly child support payments from $40k to jus $10k.
No Chill Gil has been claiming that he’s too broke to keep up with child support payments despite showing off his “gold-digger proof” cash on social media.
Gil must really enjoy trolling Laura because he posted this image on his Instagram:
The baller later posted this image making fun of Laura’s education:
This the only certificate my baby momma can get these days😂😂😂 #angermanagementcompletion can someone tell @50cent imma need that Gucci bulletproof vest becuz she's about to (get rich or kill me tryin) #imabouttodie #inreallife is She MAD or NOT #thefemaleOJ Nicole brown my ass 😂😂😂 #ineedwitnessprotectionASAP
No Chill Gil is back right in time for the holidays for ANOTHER petty post aimed directly at Laura. The immature baller posted this picture just one day ago:
When will Gilbert grow the hell up?!