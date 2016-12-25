Living For The City: Stevie Wonder Honored With Detroit Street In His Name
Stevie Wonder Gets His Own Street In Detroit
Iconic singer Stevie Wonder has been recently honored with a Detroit street in his name reports Black America Web:
The award-winning singer and songwriter attended a Wednesday ceremony to honor him, alongside hundreds of people including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and U.S. Rep. John Conyers. Applause broke out when the sign for “Stevie Wonder Ave” was unveiled along Milwaukee Avenue, two blocks from the site of Wonder’s first home in the city.
