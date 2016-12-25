Tiny Harris Stuns In Krave Magazine’s Winter Issue
- By Bossip Staff
Tiny Harris Covers Krave Magazine
Tiny Harris is looking glamorous on the cover of Krave magazine.
The singer/songwriter/wife to TIP, is the star of the publication’s winter issue and in it, she’s stunning in a series of Tyrell Holmes styled ensembles.
Doesn’t she look amazing???
Tiny’s clearly feeling her cover and gave the Krave mag team props on it.
We see you Tiny!
Nathan Pearcypics
Styling: Troy Clinton
Creative Director/EIC: Christy Luxe
Story/Assistant EIC: Felicia Peoples
MUA @erika_lapearl_mua assistant @ciara.ayako, HAIR @lecreations
Featuring looks by Tyrell Holmes
Photo Assistant @iamlailo
