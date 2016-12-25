Tiny Harris Stuns In Krave Magazine’s Winter Issue

For your viewing pleasure…

Tiny Harris Covers Krave Magazine

Tiny Harris is looking glamorous on the cover of Krave magazine.

The singer/songwriter/wife to TIP, is the star of the publication’s winter issue and in it, she’s stunning in a series of Tyrell Holmes styled ensembles.

Doesn’t she look amazing???

Tiny’s clearly feeling her cover and gave the Krave mag team props on it.

We see you Tiny!



Nathan Pearcypics

Styling: Troy Clinton

Creative Director/EIC: Christy Luxe

Story/Assistant EIC: Felicia Peoples

MUA @erika_lapearl_mua assistant @ciara.ayako, HAIR @lecreations

Featuring looks by Tyrell Holmes

Photo Assistant @iamlailo

