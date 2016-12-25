Nice Try! Porsha Williams Responds To Kordell’s Claims That She Leaked His Freaky Flick

Porsha Williams Claps Back At Kordell Stewart

Remember when we told you that another man came forward to allege that he’s Kordell Stewart’s secret boy bae and he shared a freaky flick to prove it?

“I’ve been dating Kordell for the last two years and yes I’m a guy. I love Kordell and his son Syre but I can only be manipulated so much. When we met he was my “bro”. We played golf, went on trips, he supported me when I was finishing my Masters (yes he paid) and I supported him when he was finishing up his degree earlier this year. But I feel like just because he has more money over me he can control me.

Well now Kordell Stewart’s confirming that the person in the butt baring video leaked is him, but he’s insistent that he sent it to his ex-wife Porsha Williams.

Uhhhh….

Via TMZ Sports:

TMZ Sports spoke with the former Pittsburgh Steelers QB who says he’s outraged that the video went public because he had made it specifically for a woman he was dating at the time. Stewart says he’s already contacted his lawyers and plans to rain down hell on whoever released it. Kordell says his #1 suspect is his ex-wife, Porsha Williams — claiming she had sent him text messages warning him to “prepare for war” … and he believes she was referring to the tape. As for reports that Kordell had made the video for another man, the ex-NFL star tells us it’s “bull****” — and says that, while he respects gay people, that’s just not who he is.

