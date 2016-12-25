Christmas Miracle: Community Raises $10,000 For Mom Dying Of Cancer

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

screen-shot-2016-12-25-at-9-44-58-am

$10,000 Raised For Terminally Ill Mom’s Christmas

A Georgia mom who’s terminally ill and was facing eviction recently received a Christmas miracle.

Jamie Kolev of Gwinett who’s dying of stage 4 breast cancer, received $10,000 from a local restaurant manager who spread cheer to her and her kids.

WSBTV reports:

“I think it will be a Christmas they will never forget,” Kolev said.

Michael Clarke and his team at Del Frisco’s Grille in Buckhead stepped up to help this family, by taking donations.

“It broke my heart to think what if these were my children,” Clarke said.

They raised nearly $10,000.

“The love, support, and caring the community has shown has just been incredible,” Clarke said.

Kolev said the first thing she will be doing with the money that was raised is find a new home for her and the girls.

Such a sweet story, nice to see Christmas kindness being spread this holiday season.

Categories: A "Lil Positivity", Did You Know, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

  • http://www.naijarepublic.com/christmas-miracle-community-raises-10000-for-mom-dying-of-cancer/ Christmas Miracle: Community Raises $10,000 For Mom Dying Of Cancer - NaijaRepublic Site

    […] Original Article […]

blog comments powered by Disqus