Guess Who Was Missing From The Kardashian’s Holiday Party
- By Bossip Staff
Kardashian Holiday Party Photos
Kris Jenner once again held her annual holiday party in Calabasas on Saturday.
The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch decked the halls for the affair…
and Kim, whose been rarely seen since her robbery, made an appearance.
Also on hand (of course) were Tyga and Kylie….
Khloe, Kourtney…
and little North.
Noticeably absent were Rob and Chyna who’ve made amends just in time for Christmas.
Mind you the Kardashians banned Blac Chyna from their holiday party—and it looks like despite her Rob reconciliation, that banning still stood.
Chyna’s son King Cairo was on hand however and he hugged up on auntie/step mommy Kylie.
WELP!
More from the Kardashian Christmas on the flip.
