Must be niiiiiice…

Phaedra Parks Gives A Tour Of Her Home

Remember when we told you that Phaedra Parks purchased a ritzy $6 million estate in Atlanta? Well she’s yet to move-in to her new home, and she recently showed off her current digs in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood. Her home’s holiday decorations include a 14-foot tall tree and $7,500 worth of decked out halls.