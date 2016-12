Happy Holidays! πŸŽ„πŸŽ„πŸŽ„β€οΈβ€οΈπŸ’ƒπŸΎπŸ’ƒπŸΎπŸ’ƒπŸΎπŸ™πŸΎπŸ™πŸΎπŸ™πŸΎβ˜ƒβ˜ƒβ˜ƒβ„β„ A video posted by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Dec 24, 2016 at 7:40pm PST

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s Christmas Video

Gabrielle Union, D. Wade and their boys released this adorable video for the Christmas holiday.