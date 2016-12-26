R.I.P. George Michael Dead At 53

2016 has taken another one…

George Michael Dies

George Michael has died at the age of 53. A publicist for the Wham! frontman has confirmed that he “passed away peacefully”, in his sleep today at his Oxfordshire, England home.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” said the publicist.

His friend/collaborator Elton John has since said that he’s in deep shock over his death.

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

R.I.P. George Michael.

WENN, Instagram