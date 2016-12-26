R.I.P. George Michael Dead At 53
- By Bossip Staff
2016 has taken another one…
George Michael Dies
George Michael has died at the age of 53. A publicist for the Wham! frontman has confirmed that he “passed away peacefully”, in his sleep today at his Oxfordshire, England home.
“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” said the publicist.
His friend/collaborator Elton John has since said that he’s in deep shock over his death.
R.I.P. George Michael.
WENN, Instagram