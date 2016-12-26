You Won’t Believe The $500K Gift DJ Envy’s Wife Bought Him For X-Mas

Must be niiiiice…

DJ Envy Shows Off Rolls Royce Convertible From His Wife

A popular NY DJ had a very Merry Christmas.

DJ Envy of Power 105’s “The Breakfast Club” took to Instagram Sunday to show off the ritzy gift his wife Gia Casey got him.

Envy, who collects high-end cars, was gifted a shiny new convertible Rolls-Royce…

with a mere $492K MSRP from his cheerful wife.

Wow!

Envy’s gift comes after the couple celebrated their annual 12 days of Christmas where Envy showered Gia with presents leading up to the X-mas holiday.

Nice!

Gia previously bought Envy a rare $245K Ferrari for his birthday.



What do YOU think about Envy’s Christmas gift???

