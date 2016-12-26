You Won’t Believe The $500K Gift DJ Envy’s Wife Bought Him For X-Mas

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Gia Casey DJ Envy

Must be niiiiice…

DJ Envy Shows Off Rolls Royce Convertible From His Wife

A popular NY DJ had a very Merry Christmas.

DJ Envy of Power 105’s “The Breakfast Club” took to Instagram Sunday to show off the ritzy gift his wife Gia Casey got him.

Envy, who collects high-end cars, was gifted a shiny new convertible Rolls-Royce…

unnamed-1

with a mere $492K MSRP from his cheerful wife.

screen-shot-2016-12-26-at-8-44-18-am

Wow!

Envy’s gift comes after the couple celebrated their annual 12 days of Christmas where Envy showered Gia with presents leading up to the X-mas holiday.

screen-shot-2016-12-26-at-8-37-36-am

unnamed

Nice!

Gia previously bought Envy a rare $245K Ferrari for his birthday.
unnamed

What do YOU think about Envy’s Christmas gift???

DJ Envy Gia Casey

See his gifts to Gia on the flip.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213
Categories: Coupled Up, Did You Know, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus