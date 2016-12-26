KimYe Bound For Divorce?! Wests’ Matrimony-dom “Looking Bleak,” As She Sheds Her Ring

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Marriage Is “As Good As Over” According To Source

This is pretty sad… So after weeks of rumors that KimYe’s matrimony-dom has been under tremendous stress and strain, the latest reports claim their Christmas was anything but merry and Kim even skipped wearing a ring or band to her mom’s annual party — that it’s alleged she BANNED Kanye from!

According to UK’s The Sun reports:

A pal said: “It’s bleak.”

The British tabloid claims, that friends of Kardashian revealed Kim asked Kanye not to come to her mom’s party so the rapper went to the movies with friends instead. Still, Ye ended up making an appearance before the night was over — but was ignored by his wife, who also skipped wearing her wedding ring.



A source said:

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage is as good as over. It’s looking bleak. “She didn’t want Kanye at her mum’s Christmas bash this year, as she felt it was the first time she could really let her hair down. “But he made a late show and spent the last hour just sitting on the couch talking to Scott Disick [dad of Kourtney’s kids] — he was a total wallflower. “On Friday they took North to see The Nutcracker but they barely spoke or interacted inside. “The tensions were visible. Neither of them are in a happy place right now. “He spent Christmas morning at Kris’ [Kim’s mum] to make things as normal for the kids as possible, but it’s just a matter of timing. “The only thing that might keep them together is the kids.”

Damn, we can see how they’ve had a rough couple of months but do you just throw in the towel after a rough patch like this?

On the flip side, we hear that it’s not just his breakdown that put a strain on Kim. She’s also still furious with him (as are most of us — riiiight?) for meeting with Donald Trump after getting out of the hospital.

A source said: “It was the worst thing that he has ever done in her eyes. When she tried to get him to call it off and come home, he refused.”

Okay. Well as long as she’s divorcing him for meeting with Trump. That’s a totally valid excuse.

In all seriousness, this is extremely sad — especially for North and Saint. Do you think Kim and Kanye will find a way to get their matrimony-dom back on track?

