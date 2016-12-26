Here’s How Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spent Their First Christmas Together

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Spend Christmas Together

Khloe Kardashian and her boy toy celebrated their first Christmas holiday together in Cleveland.

Tristan Thompson, who recently welcomed a baby with his ex Jordyn Craig, was seen on Khloe’s Snapchat getting showered with gifts.

After arriving at his home…

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:02am PST

Khloe, 32, first gave the 25-year-old an ash tray from her mom Kris…

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:06am PST

and a rare Louis Vuitton bag, also from Kris.

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:07am PST

Khloe then gave Tristan her own gift, a shiny new watch…

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:08am PST

and a Lorraine Schwartz bracelet.

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:16am PST

Must be niiiiice.

More from Khloe and Tristan’s first holiday on the flip.