Here’s How Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spent Their First Christmas Together
- By Bossip Staff
Khloe Kardashian and her boy toy celebrated their first Christmas holiday together in Cleveland.
Tristan Thompson, who recently welcomed a baby with his ex Jordyn Craig, was seen on Khloe’s Snapchat getting showered with gifts.
After arriving at his home…
Khloe, 32, first gave the 25-year-old an ash tray from her mom Kris…
and a rare Louis Vuitton bag, also from Kris.
Khloe then gave Tristan her own gift, a shiny new watch…
and a Lorraine Schwartz bracelet.
Must be niiiiice.
