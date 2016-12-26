Brandy Is Still Shadily Trolling Monica With Old Whitney Houston Videos

Brandy Uses Whitney Houston Video To Shade Monica Again

We’ve been reporting on Brandy and Monica’s bird-beefing drama all year but as the year ends, Brandy refuses to let go of the age-old feud. The singer recently sent some shade towards Monica during the Soul Train Awards a month ago:

Well after Brandy fired more shots by noting that Whitney Houston was HER fairy godmother, not Mo’s…

Baller Alert recently posted this video clip of Nippy with Monica that left Brandy in her feelings apparently:

Brandy clapped back at Baller Alert posted the precious video of Whitney with Monica:

Brandy pettily writes:

She made me feel special and I knew she loved me and she still does. She said

#MyCinderella – #HeartDrops

#MyFairyGodMother- #History

I love you🌹 #Nippy

Thank you @trueexclusives

This is real love and if you’re stalking my page, scroll down and you’ll see, I’ve been all about Whitney and that will never change. And now that I’ve said that, I get to turn off my comments because I don’t have to read anything that’s untrue about me….(this was sent to me and I posted it) none of you know my #street #inthesestreets and have gotten my behavior confused with your own petty projections! Different concert, different night, same wardrobe—#HappyHolidays

WHEN WILL THIS BEEF BE OVER?!