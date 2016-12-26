Racist Not Charged With Hate Crime After Threatening Black City Council President

A raging racist has escaped charges after threatening a black LA City Council President reports LA Times. Wayne Splinder submitted a hate-filled card during a public meeting with a burning cross and racial slurs aimed at Herb Wesson.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said the card submitted by Encino attorney Wayne Spindler, which labeled City Council President Herb Wesson with a racial slur, was “deeply offensive, morally wrong and socially reprehensible,” according to a memo released Thursday.

The card submitted by Spindler on May 11 showed the burning cross and a man hanging from a tree — images typically associated with the Ku Klux Klan — and appeared to depict a KKK figure holding a sign that stated, “Herb = [N-word].” Wesson, who is African American, was presiding over the day’s committee meeting held in Van Nuys.

Two days later, officers arrested Spindler, 46, on suspicion of making threats against Wesson. Community leaders denounced the drawings as a hate crime. And the city’s lawyers obtained a restraining order barring Spindler from coming near Wesson’s home, vehicle or city office, but allowing him to speak at public meetings.