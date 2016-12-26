On Christmas Day! Rapper Troy Ave Shot Twice In Brooklyn While Going To See Family

Rapper Troy Ave Shot In Brooklyn On Christmas Day

Troy Ave hasn’t had a great 2016. The Brooklyn rapper was arrested earlier this year for his involvement in a fatal shooting inside Irving Plaza following a T.I. concert.

Yesterday, while headed to spend time with his family for Christmas, Troy was shot once in the arm and was also grazed in the head according to Billboard.

Brooklyn: Rapper Troy Ave was shot in the arm & grazed in the head while driving Maserati on East 91st St & Linden Blvd. @AllisonPapson pic.twitter.com/2k2RrKiBqR — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) December 26, 2016

Reports are that “dope boy Troy” is in stable condition and 50 Cent’s Instagram seems to confirm as much.

Dope boy Troy all good, Merry Christmas A photo posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

Troy’s lawyer, Scott Leemon had this to say about the incident:

“Tonight, Troy Ave was targeted again… on Christmas,” Scott Leemon, an attorney for the rapper, said in a statement obtained by Billboard. “In Brooklyn, going to meet his family for the holiday, he was shot two times. Thankfully, he will survive the second attempt on his life. As we have said from the beginning — he is a victim. We pray for his speedy recovery.”

Get well, young man.

2 bullets weren’t the only trouble Troy had this holiday season. Flip the page to see what else popped off in his life…

Image via Instagram