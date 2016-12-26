On Christmas Day! Rapper Troy Ave Shot Twice In Brooklyn While Going To See Family
Troy Ave hasn’t had a great 2016. The Brooklyn rapper was arrested earlier this year for his involvement in a fatal shooting inside Irving Plaza following a T.I. concert.
Yesterday, while headed to spend time with his family for Christmas, Troy was shot once in the arm and was also grazed in the head according to Billboard.
Reports are that “dope boy Troy” is in stable condition and 50 Cent’s Instagram seems to confirm as much.
Troy’s lawyer, Scott Leemon had this to say about the incident:
“Tonight, Troy Ave was targeted again… on Christmas,” Scott Leemon, an attorney for the rapper, said in a statement obtained by Billboard. “In Brooklyn, going to meet his family for the holiday, he was shot two times. Thankfully, he will survive the second attempt on his life. As we have said from the beginning — he is a victim. We pray for his speedy recovery.”
Get well, young man.
Image via Instagram