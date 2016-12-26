All Through Ya Body: Catholic Church Adds Tupac’s ‘Hail Mary’ To Christmas Carol Book

A large Catholic celebration in Sri Lanka accidentally added Tupac’s ‘Hail Mary’ in hundreds of their carol books reports News AU. Churchgoers were shocked to see the lyrics as they sang along during the holiday service…

The mishap occurred during a carol service at Colombo’s Nelum Pokuna, which was attended by thousands of people.The crowd opened their programs to find possibly the world’s first recorded incident of the word “p*ssy” app

The mistaken Hail Mary appeared in more than 1000 programs for the event and images have gone viral across Sri Lankan Facebook.

The carol service was described as “a festival of music for peace and harmony” and was raising funds for “poverty alleviation projects”.