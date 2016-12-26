Stop The Violence: Chicago Homicides Up 56% In 2016 To 745, 27 Killed Over Christmas Weekend

27 Murders Recorded In Chicago Over Christmas Weekend

Although many of us were celebrating the birth of baby Jesus with our families over this past weekend, many folks in Chicago had their holiday ruined by gun violence.

According to NYTimes, 27 Chicago residents lost their lives in 48 hours leading up to Christmas.

This weekend, one of the victims was an 18-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the neck and back while he was driving at 1:30 a.m. on Christmas Day in the Gage Park neighborhood, on the city’s Southwest Side.

Sadly, this weekend’s violence is just part-and-parcel of an extreme bloody year in The Windy City, even more that the previous year.

Officer Jose Estrada, a spokesman with the Chicago Police Department, said in a telephone interview on Sunday that the total number of homicides so far this year was 745, a 56 percent increase from 476 at the same time last year. This year was the first time in nearly two decades that more than 700 homicides had been recorded in the city, The Chicago Tribune reported this month. Officer Estrada said the total number of shooting victims so far stood at 4,252, up 47 percent from 2,884 at the same time in 2015. Data of the shootings over Christmas weekend logged by The Chicago Tribune reflected a relentless crime blotter: Nearly all of the people shot were men, the majority under 30.

Prayers up to all those families who are grieving their loss. A speedy recovery to those injured.

It’s hard to fathom that after all these years the topic of epidemic violence is still a THING.

Image via Shutterstock