A Lil Positivity: Carmelo Anthony Donates Car To 17-Year-Old Cancer Patient On Christmas

- By Bossip Staff
screen-shot-2016-12-26-at-10-09-46-am

Carmelo Anthony Donates Car To Teenage Cancer Patient

NBA baller Carmelo Anthony was busy playing Santa to a young cancer survivor on Christmas day. Anthony donated a brand new car to the 17-year-old after the teen enjoyed a Knicks game with his family.

Jarell Lara who suffers from Langerhans cell histiocytosis, was shocked to receive the gift from his favorite player:

Carmelo has been doing some good all holiday season:

How can you not love this guy?!

