A Lil Positivity: Carmelo Anthony Donates Car To 17-Year-Old Cancer Patient On Christmas

- By Bossip Staff
Carmelo Anthony Donates Car To Teenage Cancer Patient
NBA baller Carmelo Anthony was busy playing Santa to a young cancer survivor on Christmas day. Anthony donated a brand new car to the 17-year-old after the teen enjoyed a Knicks game with his family.
Jarell Lara who suffers from Langerhans cell histiocytosis, was shocked to receive the gift from his favorite player:
Carmelo has been doing some good all holiday season:
How can you not love this guy?!
