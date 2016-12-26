A Lil Positivity: Carmelo Anthony Donates Car To 17-Year-Old Cancer Patient On Christmas

Carmelo Anthony Donates Car To Teenage Cancer Patient

NBA baller Carmelo Anthony was busy playing Santa to a young cancer survivor on Christmas day. Anthony donated a brand new car to the 17-year-old after the teen enjoyed a Knicks game with his family.

Jarell Lara who suffers from Langerhans cell histiocytosis, was shocked to receive the gift from his favorite player:

Emotional moment when Melo gives car – w/ Garden of Dreams Foundation-Kia + his foundation – 2 Jarell Lara, 17, who has rare form of cancer pic.twitter.com/Zr5zXkScmN — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 25, 2016

Carmelo has been doing some good all holiday season:

‪A Very Melo Christmas with future leaders! Made possible by @regalmovies @jumpman23 @thebridgedirect @singmovie #SageBusinessGroup ‬ A photo posted by @carmeloanthony on Dec 22, 2016 at 1:30pm PST

How can you not love this guy?!

Twitter/IG