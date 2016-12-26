R.I.P. George Michael Died Of Heart Failure At The Age Of 53

George Michael Died Of Heart Failure At The Age Of 53

We reported last night that singer George Michael tragically passed away at the age of 53. A publicist for the Wham! leader confirmed that he “passed away peacefully”, in his sleep today at his Oxfordshire, England home.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” said the publicist.

TMZ sources close to George claim the iconic singer died from heart failure and sleeping throughout the episode and suffered no pain.

Read this legendary letter to George from Frank Sinatra:

Sinatra’s classic 1990 letter about George Michael and “the tragedy of fame”: #LATimes pic.twitter.com/rRNRlJShV4 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 26, 2016

Rest in power to George Michael!