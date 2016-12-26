R.I.P. George Michael Died Of Heart Failure At The Age Of 53
- By Bossip Staff
We reported last night that singer George Michael tragically passed away at the age of 53. A publicist for the Wham! leader confirmed that he “passed away peacefully”, in his sleep today at his Oxfordshire, England home.
“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” said the publicist.
TMZ sources close to George claim the iconic singer died from heart failure and sleeping throughout the episode and suffered no pain.
Read this legendary letter to George from Frank Sinatra:
Rest in power to George Michael!