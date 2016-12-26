She Alive, Bih: Britney Spear’s Handlers Confirm That She Isn’t Dead After Hacking Hoax

Britney Spears Pronounced Dead In Hacked Sony Twitter Hoax

Britney Spears killed Tinashe’s name, and now someone has tried to kill Britney Spears.

Not like, actually, but kinda. The pop icon’s record label was hacked this morning and sent out the following, Earth-shattering tweet:

As one might imagine, Twitter completely lost it until it was confirmed that the “Oops, I Did It Again” singer was still drawing breath.

Britney Spears is alive and well, her rep tells CNN. It appears @SonyMusicGlobal erroneously tweeted her death. Sony rep says no comment — AnneClaire Stapleton (@AnneClaireCNN) December 26, 2016

Strangely, the record label also tweeted-then-deleted a clarification of the hacking hoax via USMagazine:

Both of Sony Music Global’s tweets about Spears have been removed from their Twitter account as well. The company responded to the hack in a tweet that has also been deleted: “we saw a new IP logged in to the account a few minutes ago and the tweet is posted by a new IP so @britneyspears is still alive #OurMine.”

Feel better now? Good.

Flip the page to peep a few reactions.

Image via AKM-GSI