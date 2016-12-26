Some Royal Preciousness: The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Bring Prince George And Princess Charlotte To Christmas Services

- By Bossip Staff
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at St Marks Englefield with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The family were also accompanied by Michael and Carol Middleton, James Middleton, Pippa Middleton and her fiance James Matthews. WENN

How cute is Prince Williams’ royal family? Wills and Kate, aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, brought their adorable little kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte to church services at St. Mark’s in Englefield on Christmas. Kate’s parents, brother and sister (Hi Pippa!) as well as her fiance, came along as well.

How do you resist this face???

WENN

