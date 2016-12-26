In July 2015, singer Fantasia Barrino tied the knot to Kendall Taylor in North Carolina. After having her love life play out in a tumultuous way in public, to say that Barrino was happy to have found her Mr. Right would be an understatement. As she put it, she was “on cloud 9” on that special day. She had this to say about finding her perfect match last year:

“How Happy I am.. This Man.. God made him just for Me and me Just For Him,” she wrote. “This Man.. Covers and prays for me and my children EVERY morning.. This Man.. Loves My Father in Heaven and his name is God.. This Man allows me to just be a woman.. No more Hurt because King Kendall will never let that happen.. I’m off to just kiss, Hug and play in some water with This Man..”

[madamenoire]

Christmas At Disney Isn’t Just For Kids

When I was invited to Orlando to “unwrap the magic” of Walt Disney World at Christmas time I didn’t know what to expect. I’d only been to Disney World once when I was 12 years old and my biggest memory of the vacation was miraculously surviving the Tower of Terror at Hollywood Studios. I didn’t want to test my luck again. But as soon as I stepped foot in the Magic Kingdom it was like I was a kid again. Everywhere I looked there were Christmas lights, trees, ornaments, and families of people who were indeed having the happiest time of their lives. Within minutes I was in line buying a pair of Minnie Mouse ears, which I proudly wore all weekend.

[madamenoire]

Russell Westbrook Checks Reporter Asking About Kyrie Irving, “F*ck I Look Like” [VIDEO]

Just moments after Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving hit a game-winning shot against the Golden State Warriors in their epic Christmas day game, video surfaced of Westbrook hitting a shot in practice and running off the court. He is heard yelling “thanks” and many thought it was followed by “Kyrie.” After that people assumed that he was taking a dig at his former teammate Kevin Durant who now plays for the Warriors.

Of course, this makes no sense, so when Westbrook was asked by a reporter if he wanted to explain or clear up what he meant, he responded accordingly.

[hiphopwired]