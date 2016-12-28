Is THIS The Most Extravagant Wedding Of 2016???
#ChiKaz2016 Wedding Photos
This is Kazeem and Chinwe.
This African couple previously had traditional nuptials…
before having another wedding that dominated Instagram with their #ChiKaz2016 hashtag.
During their TrendyBEEvents coordinated celebration, they descended from the sky…
and had a club themed reception.
@Regrann from @bisolatrendybee – UNVEILING OF THE AFTERPARTY at 7pm 💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿….while Our guests were really getting turnt during the reception @trendybeevents went behind the scenes Transforming the stage area into an after party club ! We had a few hours to do this , all hands on deck 🏃🏽🏃🏽🏃🏽🏃🏽and in no time we were set !!! It was amazing !!! We had everything you can think off Steaming hot food, grills, smallchops , unlimited cocktails , unlimited shisha, crazy music , champagne , champagne , lots of champagne ,absolutely amazing #trendybeevents #eventplannerextraordinaire #chikaz2016 Dj @iamdjskillz Special effect @eventecture Shisha @exhale_vapours 💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿 #chikaz2016 Videography by @theweddingtv #Regrann
At the reception guests dined on the WORKS; surf and turf, prawn and peppered snails (yes, snails!)…
A MENU FOR KINGS 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #Repost from @sisipepperkonsultcatering. @bisolatrendybee we have a nickname for you on this side,it's Miss JGYJD (JUST GET YOUR JOB DONE),for bisola,dats all that matters to the trendy bee team,Legit wedding designers for years,your energy makes me feel like creating something just for your gig. If you ever find a hands on groom ,beside him is a beautiful patient woman who gels with her man like pounded yam and egusi soup,this is the story of our amazing couple Kazeem and chinwe,for the fusion of two tribes ,royalty is the appropriate style for a deserving king and his queen. Enjoy this video from a mock tablescape design created just for them, shot a day before their d-day on sat,(as I sure knew I wouldn't have time to take pictures at the venue),this is the first time I'm showing a mock on here,allow us to boast a little,let's not be stingy. My team mates call this metallic gold,I call it a ripple of melting gold… #chikaz2016 #tablescape #tablescapedesign #tablesetting #tablesettings #gold #goldandblack #luxurystyle #luxurycatering #internationalcaterer #foodcatering #luxurylife
and ate this elaborate cake.
O P U L E N C E.
Wait, is someone inside a bubble???
What do YOU think about this couple’s epic entrance and celebration???
More of #ChiKaz2016 on the flip.
Daniel Folley photography, Bisola Trendy Bee, Buffalo Wings N Grill