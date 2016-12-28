Is THIS The Most Extravagant Wedding Of 2016???

Beautifully booed up…

#ChiKaz2016 Wedding Photos

This is Kazeem and Chinwe.

This African couple previously had traditional nuptials…



before having another wedding that dominated Instagram with their #ChiKaz2016 hashtag.

During their TrendyBEEvents coordinated celebration, they descended from the sky…

and had a club themed reception.

At the reception guests dined on the WORKS; surf and turf, prawn and peppered snails (yes, snails!)…

and ate this elaborate cake.



O P U L E N C E.

Wait, is someone inside a bubble???

What do YOU think about this couple’s epic entrance and celebration???

More of #ChiKaz2016 on the flip.

Daniel Folley photography, Bisola Trendy Bee, Buffalo Wings N Grill