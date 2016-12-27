Here’s What Happened When Chris Brown Publicly Lusted Over Karrueche

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Chris Brown Karrueche Beef on Social Media

Here we go again…

Fans React To Chris Brown Commenting On Karrueche’s Instagram

Chris Brown recently left a thirsty comment on Karrueche’s Instagram that got fans into a tizzy.

On Monday Karrueche shared a sexy snap of herself rocking a Sade Adu shirt and some red undies…

screen-shot-2016-12-27-at-8-19-45-am

screen-shot-2016-12-27-at-9-07-32-am

and Breezy just HAD to let the world know that he still wants his ex.

screen-shot-2016-12-27-at-8-19-34-am

Karruche later deleted the comment, but not before fans could encourage them to get back together.unnamed-1unnamed-2unnamed

“Silly?” Like having a whole child on her silly, orrr?

ChrisKarreuche2Do YOU think Karrueche should give Breezy another chance???wenn karrueche tran chris brown

More comments on the flip.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345678910
Categories: Break Ups, For Your Information, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus