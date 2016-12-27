Here’s What Happened When Chris Brown Publicly Lusted Over Karrueche

Here we go again…

Fans React To Chris Brown Commenting On Karrueche’s Instagram

Chris Brown recently left a thirsty comment on Karrueche’s Instagram that got fans into a tizzy.

On Monday Karrueche shared a sexy snap of herself rocking a Sade Adu shirt and some red undies…

and Breezy just HAD to let the world know that he still wants his ex.

Karruche later deleted the comment, but not before fans could encourage them to get back together.

“Silly?” Like having a whole child on her silly, orrr?

Do YOU think Karrueche should give Breezy another chance???

More comments on the flip.