Cassie Wept: Where Was Kim Porter This Christmas? With Diddy Of Course
It’s no secret that Diddy is big on family — and especially around the holidays, it should come as no surprise that he’d want to be with his kids and Kim Porter, riiight?
Diddy and Kim spent the holidays in St. Barth’s yachting with the other rich and famous people — including Dave Chappelle, Donnell Rawlings, French Montana and Russell Simmons.
Leave it to Russell Simmons to hit home the obvious though about Kim and Diddy’s life partnership.
Mothers are precious, and good mothers are God's greatest gifts. The sacrifices they make are inconceivable by men. Men recognize and honor the mother of your children. If I ever truly loved someone as a life partner. They will always be just that, that love may evolve but it should still exist. I know for me @kimoraleesimmons is the women who put the heart in my god-children and my precious daughters. What an amazing mother and life partner!! Thank you @iamdiddy for honoring and partnering with @kimporter in raising all your beautiful children. You are real man! Thank you for setting such a great example brother!
Instagram/WENN