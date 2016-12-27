Cassie Wept: Where Was Kim Porter This Christmas? With Diddy Of Course

#MOOD A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on Dec 24, 2016 at 12:11pm PST

Cassie Still Single In Hollywood While Diddy Spends Christmas With Kim Porter In St. Barths

It’s no secret that Diddy is big on family — and especially around the holidays, it should come as no surprise that he’d want to be with his kids and Kim Porter, riiight?

Happy holidays from the Combs family! May God bless you and yours with love and happiness!!! A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:21am PST

@princejdc @quincy #FamilyFIRST A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:01am PST

@kingcombs #FamilyFIRST A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:02am PST

#FamilyFIRST #teamLOVE A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:03am PST

#AboutLastNight #DaveChappelle #PositiveVibesONLY A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:22pm PST

Diddy and Kim spent the holidays in St. Barth’s yachting with the other rich and famous people — including Dave Chappelle, Donnell Rawlings, French Montana and Russell Simmons.

Last night. With the ultimate host @iamdiddy All the way up @frenchmontana #davechappelle @iamdiddy @victormatthews_. And the legendary @donnelrollins. Frank Cooper and @victormatthews_ A photo posted by Russell Simmons (@unclerush) on Dec 24, 2016 at 7:08am PST

Leave it to Russell Simmons to hit home the obvious though about Kim and Diddy’s life partnership.

Hit the flip to see how Cassie is doing

Instagram/WENN