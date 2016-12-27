Cassie Wept: Where Was Kim Porter This Christmas? With Diddy Of Course

- By Bossip Staff
#MOOD

A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on

Cassie Still Single In Hollywood While Diddy Spends Christmas With Kim Porter In St. Barths

It’s no secret that Diddy is big on family — and especially around the holidays, it should come as no surprise that he’d want to be with his kids and Kim Porter, riiight?

Happy holidays from the Combs family! May God bless you and yours with love and happiness!!!

A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on

@princejdc @quincy #FamilyFIRST

A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on

@kingcombs #FamilyFIRST

A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on

#FamilyFIRST #teamLOVE

A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on

#AboutLastNight #DaveChappelle #PositiveVibesONLY

A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on

Diddy and Kim spent the holidays in St. Barth’s yachting with the other rich and famous people — including Dave Chappelle, Donnell Rawlings, French Montana and Russell Simmons.

Leave it to Russell Simmons to hit home the obvious though about Kim and Diddy’s life partnership.

Hit the flip to see how Cassie is doing

Instagram/WENN

