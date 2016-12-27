Deflate-gate: Is Blac Chyna Finally Ready To Take Some Air Out Of Her Engorged Donk?

Blac Chyna Allegedly Considering Getting A Reduction For Burgeoning Backside

We always wondered if the day would come where Angela Renee Kardashian Blac Chyna would consider deflating her footballs like Tom Brady.

According RadarOnline, that day might just have arrived. It’s reported that since that birth of baby Dream, her prominent posterior has ballooned to unimaginable proportions and it’s affecting her life in a not-so-good way.

“Her booty is ballooning since giving birth” to her 29-year-old fiancé Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, in November, “to the point where she can’t fit in the driver’s seat of her sports car!” a source told Radar. “She can barely fasten her seatbelt in her Rolls Royce!” continued the source. “She’s seriously considering having a butt reduction or getting larger custom-made seats!”

LMFAO @ custom a$$ seats in her Rolls Royce!

This “source” goes on to say that Chyna is considering liposuction to get some of the fat out of her faux fatty: “Chyna knows her butt is what fills her bank account, but it’s gone too far now”.

Awwww, poor thang. Chyna’s cakes are keeping her from living a happy and fulfilled life.

Flip the page to see some of her finest fanny photos.

Image via Instagram