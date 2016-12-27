Pennsylvania Professor Tweets He Only Wants ‘White Genocide’ For Christmas
- By Bossip Staff
White Professor In Trouble For Tweeting About White Genocide
A white Drexel University professor is in hot water for a tweet asking Santa for ‘white genocide‘ this holiday season. George Ciccariello-Maher who is a professor of history and politics at the Philadelphia university tweeted this:
Ciccariello-Maher was blasted for the comment but later double-downed on the genocide tweet:
The professor has since made his Twitter page private and refused to apologize:
