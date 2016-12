Kanye’s Sherbert Hair

Kanye West has been going through some things. For sure. He had to cancel his tour. He is friends with Donald Trump. And now he has sherbet hair. Sherbert. So of course this has brought out all the jokes.

dont let trump distract u from the fact kanye look like carlton when he wanted to be home alone for halloween pic.twitter.com/0MIfej9TjK — baber (@bakerbakerbaker) December 13, 2016

Yeezy. We loved you and we’re sad at what 2016 has done to you. But you gonna get these jokes.