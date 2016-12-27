Florida Crazies: Woman Allowed To Keep Cute Clothes-Wearing Gator Named Rambo

It’s a Christmas miracle!

A Florida woman has been granted permission by the state of Florida to keep her clothes-wearing gator named Rambo reports NPR.

Mary Thorn of Lakeland, Fla., has been caring for Rambo for more than a decade, The Ledger newspaper reports. Rambo wears clothes and rides motorcycles and ATVs.

But at 5 feet 8 inches, Rambo has grown large enough that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was concerned that he didn’t have enough space in Thorn’s house.

Thorn trained Rambo and ran a business where he appeared at parties and other events.