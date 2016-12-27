Rapper Yung Mazi Injured In Atlanta Waffle House Shooting

Get well soon…

Yung Mazi Shot At Waffle House

An underground Atlanta rapper is recovering after he was shot at a local Waffle House. 11Alive reports that Yung Mazi was with friends at the restaurant’s Buckhead location when shots were fired from outside.

The rapper whose allegedly already been shot 10 times, including once in the head, was struck in the chest.

Atlanta Police responded to gun shots at the Waffle House at 3016 Piedmont Ave, NE—still decorated for the holidays—just after 3 a.m. Friends took Yung Mazi from the scene in a car, but police do not know where they transported him to. His condition is unknown. At this time, police are investigating the shooting, however, they said that there is no suspect and no arrest has been made. The shooter remains at large.

Wait, did his friends take him to the hospital??? Mazi previously released a video explaining his multiple gunshot wounds.

Get well soon Mazi.