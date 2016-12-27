Hate Crimes: Racist ‘Yotch Stabs Transgender Black Man In The Face For Offering Subway Seat

Transgender Black Man Stabbed In The Face After Giving Subway Seat To Racist

If there were ever a Hell on Earth, it would be an NYC subway train. Some of the most vile, disgusting, violent, obscene things happen on a regular basis while traveling underneath the city.

According to NYDailyNews, one such incident occurred when a woman of hispanic descent stabbed a transgender black man in the face with a knife because she “didn’t want to sit next to black people”.

Stephanie Pazmino, 30, was riding a southbound No. 4 train with her cousin by 125th St. and Lexington Ave. at about 11:05 p.m. when Ijan DaVonte Jarrett, 44, who is black, offered to give up his seat. She refused, then told her cousin in Spanish that she didn’t want to sit next to a black person, sources said. “I got up anyway and said to her that she didn’t have to sit next to me,” said Jarrett, a hairstylist on his way home from a Christmas Day job in Bayonne. “I took a seat across from her and just forgot all about it.” When Pazmino got up to leave the train, she started punching him, he said. He didn’t realize he was being stabbed, he said, until another man rushed in to help.

This hateful ‘yotch was arrested by police a few blocks away and was charged with a hate crime.

Maybe she’ll get stabbed in the face when she gets to prison. That would be fair.

Image via Shutterstock