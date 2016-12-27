Trump’s Basket Of Deplorables Angry Over Hanukkah Tweet ‘We Don’t Support Satanic Jews’
- By Bossip Staff
President-elect Donald Trump needs to put a leash on his ain’t isht basket of deplorables. The angry bunch of racists, degenerates, and idiots recently went wild after Trump wished Jewish Americans a Happy Hanukkah over the holiday weekend:
Trump’s core base of voters clearly didn’t like that…
You can’t make this stuff up!
Well, at least we know they’re as disappointed as the rest of us…