No Flockin: Kodak Black Was NOT Shot In Florida



Rumor control…

Was Kodak Black Really Shot In The Chest?

On Monday a nasty rumor started swirling that “No Flockin” rapper Kodak Black was injured in Pompano, Beach Florida after leaving Diamond Dolls strip club.

According to an erroneous gossip site, Black was shot twice in the chest and is currently hospitalized at Broward Medical Center.

Rapper Kodak Black Shot Last Night In His Hometown Prayers Up 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/twcjJgyNqP — CFN EB3 (@RealSpitTv) December 26, 2016

BOSSIP has since spoken to a source close to the rapper and we can confirm that those rumors are 100% FALSE. Kodak’s just fine and was not involved in a shooting.

He recently posted on Twitter:

I Went To Jail Then I CAME BACK I Went To Hell Then I CAME BACK I Was In My Cell Re-Created Myself I Died And Then I CAME BACK 🇭🇹+++ pic.twitter.com/7BFFGrF9iW — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) December 26, 2016

So much for that…

