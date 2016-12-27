No Flockin: Kodak Black Was NOT Shot In Florida
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Was Kodak Black Really Shot In The Chest?
On Monday a nasty rumor started swirling that “No Flockin” rapper Kodak Black was injured in Pompano, Beach Florida after leaving Diamond Dolls strip club.
According to an erroneous gossip site, Black was shot twice in the chest and is currently hospitalized at Broward Medical Center.
BOSSIP has since spoken to a source close to the rapper and we can confirm that those rumors are 100% FALSE. Kodak’s just fine and was not involved in a shooting.
He recently posted on Twitter:
So much for that…