We Didn’t Get Them Fired: 11 Professional Baes Who Shattered The Internet In 2016

- By Bossip Staff
11 Professional Baes That Shattered Who Internet In 2016

2016 was the year of the working woman!

Back in September BOSSIP introduced the world to thicky fine teacher bae Patrice “Tricey” Brown who had the internet ON FIRE after her swoon-worthy pics went viral.

The post sparked endless debates and even rumors that we got #TeacherBae fired from her Atlanta school (FALSE).

To commemorate the year of professional baes we’ll spotlight the 11 best working women that had the internet going nuts in 2016. Check out the ladies powered by Ford next…

#NurseBae

#DentistBae

#TeacherBae

#BankBae

    #DoctorBae

    #TSABae

    #ArmyBae

    #ChefBae

