We DO This: These Are The Hilarious BOSSIP Headlines That Had The Internet Weak In 2016

Is Drake REALLY Chopping Taylor Swift’s Country Cakes To Smithereens? https://t.co/yLeKV2XJSa — Bossip (@Bossip) October 26, 2016

Check Out A Gallery Of BOSSIP’s Funniest Headlines Of 2016

As the year comes to a close, allow us a moment to toot our own horn. When it comes to headlines, we do this better than anyone. Beep, beep.

Our staff works tirelessly to create the kind of eye-catching headers that will have our loyal readers rolling at their desks, retweeting and sending links to their friends like “Did you see what they said?!”.

I hope that the writers of @Bossip's headlines get a HUGE raise in 2017! Well deserved! LOL — SUNNI (@SunniAndTheCity) December 27, 2016

2016 has been an especially good year considering how insane everything has been. From celebrity culture to politics, we’ve had plenty of material to work with and we feel proud to have brought our unique brand of humor to even the most mundane subjects.

Move forward and have a look at the best BOSSIP headlines of the past year.