Moving Forward: The Strongest BOSSIP Editorials Of 2016
BOSSIP has been on the cutting edge of celebrity news, gossip and crazy moments. Yet what people sometimes overlook is the fact that we delve into deeper issues with our Editorials and our We See You pillar where we discuss biases and issues of race in the media.
We aren’t afraid to tackle the issues and we hit them without pulling punches. So let’s look back at 2016 and the strongest editorials we’ve had.
White backlash on Cam Newton:
Cam Newton has been scrutinized his whole career, going all the way back to his college days. Even with his team going 15-1 and Cam on the way to winning the MVP of the league. That hasn’t stopped (WHITE) people from finding silly things to complain about. First, there was the lady who got mad at his “pelvic thrusts” from when he was dabbing. Now, things are getting more out of hand as a Charlotte newspaper had a letters page wondering if Cam Newton was a bad influence for having a child without being married.
The glory of Beyonce making black women happy:
And, let’s be real, this is nothing new. Women of color haven’t been allowed to enjoy themselves for centuries. At times, they’re completely ignored as human beings, mothers, employees and consumers despite their undeniable impact on the economy, social justice movements and literally everything else.
David Dennis’ open letter to his son in case police kill him:
In the immediate days after my death, you will see pictures of me from college in baggy clothes, maybe with a drink in my hand. You will see old tweets where I made an off-color comment. You will see the media portray someone who seems like a complete stranger. Because he is. You know your father. Better than they do. You will know me and the man I am. Remember me as that man and not the one you see in the news reports that are used to make police look justified in their actions.
Answering Buzzfeed’s dumb 27 questions:
9. Why is my natural hair…seen as a political statement?
Don’t you understand the history of what White folks have tried to do to Black people and hair?
And hey, guess what. Sometimes Black folks just like having their hair a certain way. This is the thing: there are different answers to why Black people do things because there are different Black people. You’re complaining about monolithic Black opinions but you’re asking for monolithic Black opinions. You’re the feds.
Cara Delevingne didn’t invent no damn micro braids:
Inside the actual post, the writer then noted that it was a french micro braid that hugged her part a.k.a. A CORNROW and added that her makeup look is the “most lit way to beautify yourself.”
SIGH.
Clapping back at Elle Magazine’s attack on #BlackGirlsMagic:
Black Girl Magic is about celebrating black beauty in a safe space.
It is about likening black happiness to that of a child; hence black girl, not black woman magic.
It is about celebrating black female accomplishments that are rarely highlighted in the media.
It is about allowing black women to feel normal and appreciated like our white peers, not superhuman.
When US Weekly gave Kim K credit for cornrows:
Oh, so the secret to achieving cornrows is…cornrowing your hair? Truly groundbreaking. It’s not as if Black women have been pulling this “beauty secret” literally for centuries, or anything. No, a high-paid, white LA based stylist obviously unlocked the secret.
Sounding the call for black men to talk about Afrika Bambaataa:
Black men need to take up the same charge when it comes to sexual assault, especially when it comes to cases like that of Afrika Bambaataa. Because one in six Black men have reported being molested as children and we need to protect them. Molestation of Black boys is the dark corner of our experiences that we just don’t talk about. Maybe because it’s scary. Maybe because we feel like it’s emasculating. I’m not sure, but I personally know too many Black men with stories of female babysitters having sex with them when they were far too young and never confronting the fact they were molested. And stories of men molesting them don’t get told because of the shame and hurt that comes next. Because males don’t get molested. They have sex with women and enjoy it or they shut up about when men violate them.
Dog, nobody cares about you dating white women:
The problem is a lot of these discussions aren’t bringing anything new to the table. Yes, I get it some White people stare at you when you’re with your White bae. F*ck em. I know it sucks to deal with, but chances are they’re going to stare at you with or without a White woman and find some reason to stare at you because racism is always gonna racism.
This enlightening story story on the death of crowdfunding and how it’s millenials’ fault:
Crowdfunding used to be so dope. It was a way get your ideas out and have people who believed in them directly invest. Where are the dreamers? The exciting minds trying to shape the next generation? I’d put my money there. Even if I decided not to help financially, at least after scrolling through my feed I could gain something. Some motivation, some sense of where technology is heading. I don’t know, it just seems like vanity and selfishness is killing our innovators online. I think crowdfunding is an incredible resource when done right, but since it’s been abused, it’s lost credibility. Like many other social media tools before it, crowdfunding has been beaten into the ground. It’s exhausted, used and abused and unfortunately will never have the same impact it used to have.
Alejandro broke down the ramifications of the Trump Presidency in hilarious fashion:
At this point, I wouldn’t be shocked if Trump canceled Black history month, shut down HBCUs and banned Beyonce. All I can do is pray I’m not sold into slavery on the Cracker Barrel patio in 2017.
If you’re plotting on leaving Earth on President Obama’s last day, let me know. I’m serious. I have gas money, delicious snacks and make excellent playlists. I’ll even drive the spaceship if necessary. At this point, I’m open to living anywhere else in the universe that’s not America, the deplorable and I’m 100% sure I’m not alone.